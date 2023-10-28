Haas discusses ways to expand exports with BD agri-business stakeholders

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, along with the Agricultural Attache of the embassy, engaged in discussions with agribusiness stakeholders during a dinner on Wednesday night, focusing on strategies to enhance exports. During the dinner, Ambassador Haas also highlighted challenges, including the need to secure letters of credit (LCs), as revealed by US Embassy Spokesperson Stephen Ibelli on Thursday.The dinner was attended by the US Embassy Agricultural Attache, other staff members, and the ambassador, and it was hosted by W and W Grains, an authorized distributor of Cargill, an American company. The purpose of the dinner was to facilitate interaction between key private sector agribusiness representatives and the US Embassy, with the spokesperson clarifying any "inaccurate reporting" related to the event.In 2022, the United States exported over USD 900 million worth of agricultural products to Bangladesh. Bangladesh's agribusinesses are regarded as valuable partners of the United States, as they contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth through products such as soybeans, wheat, cotton, and other items. These products play a role in various sectors, ranging from livestock development to the readymade garment sector, as highlighted by the embassy spokesperson.