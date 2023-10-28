Video
Woman killed, 5 others injured in Khawaja Tower fire at Mohakhali

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

A woman was killed and at least five people were injured in a fire that broke out at Khawaja Tower at Mohakhali in the capital on Thursday evening.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters Duty Officer Rozina Akter said 11 fire tenders were  working to douse the fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the 14-storey building, Members of Bangladesh Army, Air Force, and Navy joined the operation to control the fire, according to the ISPR. A woman jumped out her desperation to escape the  fire and died.

Several others were injured as they tried to get away from the fire or hit by falling glasses. Some people fell sick after inhaling smoke.

Metropolitan Hospital's  receptionist Md Ariful said that the woman was brought dead. She could not be identified immediately.

Local shopkeeper Paban Saha, who saw the woman falling, said several people tried to get out of the building by using a cable at about 5:30pm, around half an hour after  the fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building.

One of them, a woman in burqa, fell on the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner and then on the ground, he said.

An onlooker tried to hold the falling woman but both were injured in the process and then rushed to the hospital. The building houses banks, IT firms and other private companies.

Earth Telecom and Race Online have their offices and server rooms on the eighth and ninth floors of the building.
Race Online is a venture of Earth Telecom.

An employee of the company said that he heard that a female colleague fell while trying to escape   through a window.

  Universal Medical College Hospital's official Anisur Rahman said two victims of the fire were brought to the hospital.

One of them suffered burns on one hand and the other got his one leg broken. Fire Service and Civil Defence officer Shahjahan Shikder said 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and  rescued five people.

The authorities blocked Bir Uttom AK Khandaker Road from Mohakhali's Amtoli to Gulshan.

The fire at Khawaja Tower has disrupted internet and telecommunication services on the building housing several international internet gateway (IIG) service providers, data processing centres and interconnection exchanges (ICXs).

Md Emdadul Hoque, President of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh, told reporters many IIG operators' services had been disrupted.



