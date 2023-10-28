RMG workers protest for wage fixation blocks traffic in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Oct, 26: Employees of some readymade garment factories in Kaliakoir here have been occupying the streets in Mouchak Telirchala, Shafipur, Pallibidyut areas since Thursday morning, disrupting vehicular movement in these areas. They have also blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.As police failed to remove them from the road, they were baton charged. Then a chase and counter chase took place between the workers and the police personnel. The law enforcers fired tear-gas shells and shot rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. Several employees were injured at that time.In retaliation, the protesters threw brick chips at police. Around 50 to 60 vehicles were vandalised on the highway. The protesters torched a pajero car in Pallibidyut area.Following the blockade, huge traffic tailback was created, causing immense suffering to the commuters.Demanding minimum wage of Tk 23,000, the workers have started their protest since October 23. They say that they are fighting to support the family with this little salary.