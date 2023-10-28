Video
USAID official highlights ongoing ties with BD for economic growth

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), �njali Kaur, emphasized the enduring partnership between the United States and Bangladesh in promoting economic growth through agriculture.

Kaur stressed this collaboration during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque. Her visit to Bangladesh from October 22 to 26 aimed to showcase USAID's investments in agriculture, business, and women's empowerment.

The Deputy Assistant Administrator visited project sites supported by USAID, where she met with farmers, agribusiness owners, and entrepreneurs in Jashore and Khulna.

Annually, USAID invests over $40 million to assist farmers and producers in increasing production and enhancing efficiency within the agricultural sector. These investments lead to average combined annual sales of up to $700 million, as stated in a release from the US Embassy on Thursday.

During her visit, Kaur met with Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the Mayor of Khulna city, to highlight USAID's partnership with local leaders and community members, focusing on their collaborative efforts to improve water and sanitation, waste management, and other public services in underserved neighborhoods of the city.




