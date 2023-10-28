Tunnel festival kicks off

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 26: A two-day tunnel festival began on Wednesday to mark the inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built under the Karnaphuli River.Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel inaugurated the festival arranged by local people. Millions of people in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and the hilly districts Bandarban are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the tunnel by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning.After opening the tunnel, she will address a mammoth Public meeting at Anwara. Local units of ruling Awami League are organising the meeting to mark the inauguration of the mega project in Chattogram.The Prime Minister is expected to highlight development projects of the present government in the country particularly in Chattogram. Ruling Awami League's Chattogram City, North and South districts have taken a programme to make the public meeting a grand success.The multilane Karnaphuli Tunnel on the estuary of the Karnaphuli River was designed to turn Chattogram into "one city, two towns".