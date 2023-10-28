US Embassy clarifies Haas’ attendance at dinner

The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a clarification in response to media reports regarding a dinner attended by Ambassador Peter Haas at a residence associated with a BNP-affiliated businessman.Embassy spokesperson Stephen Ibelli said on Thursday, "The US Embassy Dhaka, which included the agricultural attache, local embassy staff, and the ambassador, attended a dinner last night (Wednesday) hosted by W&W Grains, an authorized Cargill distributor (an American company), to meet with key private sector agribusiness representatives."Earlier, multiple media outlets reported that Ambassador Haas had attended a dinner hosted by Syed Altaf Hossain at his residence in Gulshan 2. Altaf was identified as a BNP-affiliated businessman and the acting chairman of Progoti Life Insurance Company. Several senior leaders of the BNP were also present at the dinner. The reports further suggested that some ministers had been invited to the event, with a photo showing Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury seated next to the ambassador at the dinner table. Additionally, envoys from other countries, including the chargé d'affaires of the Singaporean embassy, were in attendance.However, the US embassy's statement refuted these media reports and clarified that Ambassador Haas had attended "a dinner last night hosted by W&W Grains, an authorized Cargill Distributor - an American company."The spokesperson also emphasized, "In 2022, the United States exported over $900 million dollars in agricultural products to Bangladesh." Bangladesh's agribusinesses are considered valuable partners of the United States, as they play a significant role in contributing products such as soybeans, wheat, cotton, and others to Bangladesh's economic growth, spanning from livestock development to the readymade garment sector.The dinner provided an opportunity for the ambassador and the Agricultural Attache to engage in discussions with agribusiness representatives about ways to expand exports. Challenges, including obtaining letters of credit, were also acknowledged during the dinner, as stated in the embassy's clarification.