PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel, 19 other dev projects in Ctg tomorrow

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 26: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 20 Development projects including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built under the River Karnaphuli on Saturday morning. She will also lay the foundation stone of 11 development projects in the district of Chattogram on the same day at the same venue at Anowara meeting spot.The constructed projects are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, Chattogram Muslim Institute Cultural Complex, 9-storied Residential Building at Agrabad CGS colony, Bangabandhu Mural at Chattogram Airport, Shikalbaha Girder Bridge, 18-storied Chattogram Zilla Parishad Tower, Patiya Sheikh Kamal Multipurpose Auditorium, Rajan Sheikh Kamal Complex, Zilla Parishad Dukbanglow at Anowara and Rangunia.The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of four lane Sheikh Hasina Sarak, Seamen Hostel Complex building, DC Park, Boat Museum, Smart School Bus Service, Birds Park, Zoo etc.Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram told the journalists that the total numbers of projects is 20 which the Prime Minister will open and lay the foundation on Saturday next in Chattogram.Meanwhile a two-day long festival on the occasion of the opening of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built under the River Karnaphuli began on Wednesday evening.Besides, millions of people of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and the hilly districts Bandarban have been eagerly waiting for the formal opening of the much-expected Tunnel on Saturday next. The Tunnel under the river is the first-ever in Bangladesh as well as the South East Asia.The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally open the Tunnel on Saturday morning.After opening the tunnel, she will address a mammoth Public meeting at Anowara. The local units of the ruling Awami League have been organising the meeting on the ocassion of such a mega project in Chattogram.The meeting will also focus the various development projects of the present government in the country particularly in Chattogram at the ahead of the ensuing Parliamentary elections.The local units of Awami League, Chattogram City, North and South districts have already taken a programme to make the Public meeting a grand success.According to project details, the Karnaphuli tunnel will actually turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns". It has been constructed at the estuary of the Karnaphuli River.The multilane tunnel will directly connect the Chattogram Port with Anwara upazila, which will also connect Cox's Bazar with Chattogram. The two tubes have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily. The length of the tunnel is 3.40 kilometres with an approach road of 5.35 kilometres alongside a 740-metre bridge linking the main city, port and the western side of the river with its eastern side. As part of the project, bridges, totalling 740 metres in length have been built, linking the main port city and western side of Karnaphuli River with the heavily industrializing eastern side of the river and Anwara upazila.The China Communications and Construction Company Ltd (CCCCL) is the contractor working under the bridge authority, and the total cost of the tunnel construction amounts to Tk 10,689 crore. Additionally, a 5.35km long connecting road between Patenga and Anwara upazilas has been completed.According to the Feasibility study, over 17,000 vehicles will run through the Tunnel daily on the first year of the opening. Later on, the numbers of vehicles will increase day by day.Besides, Bangladesh Bank is going to release a Tk 50 commemorative note, marking the opening of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil the note on October 28 at the inauguration programme.The note will contain portraits of Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Hasina on the left side. The tunnel's front side will be on the right side while the photo of its inside will be on the other side.Bangladesh Bank said the note will be initially available at its Motijheel office and Chattogram office from October 29 and later at other branch offices.