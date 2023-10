COXοΏ½S BAZAR, Oct 26: After two days of closure on Teknaf-St Martin sea route, the operation of tourist ships was resumed plying on Thursday.



Three ships left Damdamiya Jetty Ghat in Teknaf for St Martin Island with around 1,300 tourists around 10:00am. All the operation of the sea route was suspended by Teknaf Upazila administration for two days for Cyclone Hamon. οΏ½BSS