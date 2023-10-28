Jibon Islam honoured as a life member of Bangla Academy

Jibon Islam, a multifaceted individual known for his remarkable contributions to literature and culture, has been nominated as a life member of Bangla Academy. The esteemed poet and novelist, who is also a journalist, has an impressive record of involvement in various organizations and has authored numerous poetry and novel books.Born on April 6, 1964, in the village of Makorkol in Tangail district, Jibon Islam received his education from Dhaka University and the National University, earning degrees in History and Economics. He began his career as a college lecturer before transitioning to journalism, where he has excelled as the Senior Economic Correspondent at The Daily Observer.Apart from his journalistic pursuits, Jibon has been actively engaged in literature and culture for many years. He has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions, including accolades from the Economic Reporters Forum and the Dhaka Reporters Unity. His excellence in poetry and literature earned him recognition from the Human Rights Publishing Organization and Folk Poet Abdul Hai Mashreki Memorial Medal in 2016.Jibon Islam's achievements extend to his role as an educator, where he has been acknowledged by various schools and colleges in Tangail. His works, which include poetry collections and novels, have left a lasting impact on readers.In addition to his literary and journalistic endeavors, Jibon is known for his active participation in organizations such as Muktijoddha Sangsad and the Greater Mymensingh Journalist Forum. Notably, he is a survivor of the Liberation War in 1971, where he was captured by Razakars while carrying bullets for freedom fighters.Jibon's nomination as a life member of Bangla Academy is a testament to his pioneering contributions to literature and culture. His dedication to both journalism and the literary arts has made him a respected figure in Bangladesh, and this honour underscores his significant influence in the field.