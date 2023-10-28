Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Jibon Islam honoured as a life member of Bangla Academy

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Jibon Islam honoured as a life member of Bangla Academy

Jibon Islam honoured as a life member of Bangla Academy

Jibon Islam, a multifaceted individual known for his remarkable contributions to literature and culture, has been nominated as a life member of Bangla Academy. The esteemed poet and novelist, who is also a journalist, has an impressive record of involvement in various organizations and has authored numerous poetry and novel books.

Born on April 6, 1964, in the village of Makorkol in Tangail district, Jibon Islam received his education from Dhaka University and the National University, earning degrees in History and Economics. He began his career as a college lecturer before transitioning to journalism, where he has excelled as the Senior Economic Correspondent at The Daily Observer.

Apart from his journalistic pursuits, Jibon has been actively engaged in literature and culture for many years. He has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions, including accolades from the Economic Reporters Forum and the Dhaka Reporters Unity. His excellence in poetry and literature earned him recognition from the Human Rights Publishing Organization and Folk Poet Abdul Hai Mashreki Memorial Medal in 2016.

Jibon Islam's achievements extend to his role as an educator, where he has been acknowledged by various schools and colleges in Tangail. His works, which include poetry collections and novels, have left a lasting impact on readers.

In addition to his literary and journalistic endeavors, Jibon is known for his active participation in organizations such as Muktijoddha Sangsad and the Greater Mymensingh Journalist Forum. Notably, he is a survivor of the Liberation War in 1971, where he was captured by Razakars while carrying bullets for freedom fighters.

Jibon's nomination as a life member of Bangla Academy is a testament to his pioneering contributions to literature and culture. His dedication to both journalism and the literary arts has made him a respected figure in Bangladesh, and this honour underscores his significant influence in the field.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP has plan for violence in name of rally: Dipu Moni
DCAB condemns targeted killing of journalists in Gaza
Ex-minister Syed Abul Hossain laid to rest in Sirajganj
BD stands united for Palestine in conflict with Israel: Humayun Kabir
One held with arms, ammo in Shibganj
88 fishermen held for violating Hilsha ban in Chandpur
APBn detains man with 7.8kg cannabis in Dhaka
Tourist ships resume plying Teknaf-St Martin route


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft