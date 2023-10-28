Jamaat leader sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Adv Motiur Rahman Akand, Publicity Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to jail in a case filed over alleged subversive activities.Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after Uttara West Police Station Sub Inspector Shahidul Islam, also Investigation Officer of the case, produced Akand before it with a prayer to keep him in jail until the completion of the investigation in the case.The Jamaat leader, Akand, was arrested from his Uttara residence around 11:00am on Wednesday.The case statement is that Jamaat leaders and activists on October 11 in 2022 blockaded the road in front of BNS Tower in Uttara Sector 7, demanding the release of seven of their men.