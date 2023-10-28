Video
Home City News

5 sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman in Habiganj

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

HABIGANJ, Oct 26: A Habiganj tribunal on Thursday convicted five people and sentenced them to death for killing a pregnant woman in 2016.

The convicts are: Russel Mia, 25; his elder brother Kawsar Mia, 32; their mother, Tahera Begum, 50; their sisters Hasna Begum, 20, and Rozy Begum, 27. All of them are from Sadekpur village under Chunarughat upazila. Among them, Kawsar was tried in absentia.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Zahidul Islam handed down the punishment.

According to the prosecution, Tahera Khatun alias Ayesha, the seven months pregnant wife of Russel Mia, was beaten to death by her husband and her in-laws over Tk one lakh dowry on September 15, 2016.    �UNB




