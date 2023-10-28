DU VC seeks cooperation for special convocation on Bangabandhu

Dhaka University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, has called for cooperation from all quarters, including the university's various stakeholders, political parties, student bodies, alumni, and students, to ensure the peaceful conduct of the special convocation scheduled for October 29.Unlike the general convocation, former and current students of the university will be allowed to attend the special convocation. This event is organized to posthumously confer the title of Doctor of Laws on the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina set to attend as the Convocation Speaker.Prof Akhtaruzzaman also mentioned that many other family members of Bangabandhu are expected to be present at the program. However, it is yet to be determined who will receive the degree on behalf of Bangabandhu.The special convocation has invited university alumni, members of civil society, delegations from the international community, high commissioners in Dhaka, and representatives from various societal communities.President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will not be able to attend the event as he will be abroad for medical treatment. According to university rules, the Vice-Chancellor will preside over the function in the absence of the Chancellor.The program is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am at the central playground of the university, preceded by a grand rally starting from the historic Curzon Hall premises at 10:00 am. All guests and students are requested to arrive at the venue by 10:00 am.Students will enter the venue through the gate adjacent to the Gymnasium, while the gate beside the Swimming Pool will remain open for invited guests. Everyone attending must carry the invitation card and either a National Identity Card (NID) or a Student ID card, according to the Vice-Chancellor.The press conference held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom was attended by Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof. ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, and Public Relations Director Mahmood Alam, among others.