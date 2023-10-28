3 more PWs testify 

Three witnesses including an MP from Cumilla testified in the court in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case on Wednesday.The three procution witnesses (PW) are Cumilla MP Nasimul Alam Chowdhury, Prof Dr Belayet Hossain Khan and Ahmed Sayeed.Judge Md Ali Ahmed of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 recorded the statements of the witness and fixed November 26 for next hearing in the case.With the three witnesses nine witnesses gave their depositions in the court.Sohel Chowdhury was shot and killed on December 18 in 1998, in the capital's Banani and his brother Touhidul Islam filed the case with Gulshan Police Station the next day. Police on July 30 in 1999, filed charge-sheet against nine.The accused in the case are Adnan Siddiqui, Afakul Islam alias Banti Islam, Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, Tarek Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton alias Boss Liton, Faruk Abbasi, Sanjidul Islam Emon and Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury.