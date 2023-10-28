Video
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 3:06 AM
Home City News

BD honours Indian soldiers martyred during 1971 Liberation War

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Bangladesh has honoured Indian soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 and handed over the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship'.

The High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi organized an event on Thursday to honour the Indian soldiers.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq joined the event as the chief guest while India's Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt was the guest of honour. Freedom Fighter Lt. Col. Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir, Bir Protik conducted the programme.

Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Ishrat Chowdhury, Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh was also on the podium as a special guest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina introduced the scholarship during her state visit to India in September 2022 by conferring it on the direct descendants of Indian war veterans who were either martyred or critically wounded during the War of Liberation.

Paying rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, minister Huq recalled with gratitude the sacrifice and gallantry of the Indian soldiers and the people of India during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh.

He hoped that the recipients of the scholarship would remember the valour and courage of their forefathers and contribute to the deepening of Bangladesh-India relations in the light of their ideals.

State Minister Bhatt thanked the government of Bangladesh for conferring honour on the martyrs and scholarship on the descendants of the Indian soldiers martyred in the War of Liberation of Bangladesh 1971. He said that this sort of initiative will contribute to further consolidating friendship among the governments and the people of the two countries.

Among others, war veterans, descendant family members of the 1971 war heroes, eminent political leaders of the host country, high-ranking officials, foreign diplomats based in New Delhi, media personnel and expatriate Bangladeshis attended the event.     �UNB





