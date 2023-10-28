Saudi Arabia and the UK’s enduring defense partnership

Our world is changing, becoming ever more contested and volatile by the day. In the UK, change is occurring across our nation's defense as we modernize and adapt. And, here in Saudi Arabia, an awe-inspiring transformation is happening as the Kingdom seeks to deliver a compelling and aspirational vision for its future.In a world of change, certain fixed constants are needed, and our two kingdoms' enduring defense partnership is one of those. That is why, this week, I have made my first visit to the region as defense secretary to meet Prince Khalid bin Salman.Top of our agenda was the violence in Israel and Gaza and how we can protect civilians.As for the UK position, we unequivocally condemn Hamas terrorists. They do not represent the Palestinian people and the UK supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas in a proportionate and responsible way. Any civilian suffering is a tragedy, which is why the UK has been direct with Israel that international law must be upheld at all times. During this crisis, the UK and Saudi Arabia share pressing strategic priorities. Namely, calming the conflict, deterring escalation and preventing a breakdown in regional security, which would only inflict more suffering.But even as I write this, malign actors are seeking to fan the flames. That is why the UK has activated an intense and urgent diplomatic mission to maintain stability and ease tensions across the region - with officials and ministers working closely with more than 40 nations. And it is why we have deployed additional military assets to the Eastern Mediterranean to deter against an escalation in violence. Saudi Arabia and our other Gulf partners, with their unique understanding of the interconnected forces that shape security and prosperity in this region, have a key role to play as interlocutors, mediators and leaders.It is clear it will take the combined efforts of our countries to prevent this conflict from spreading, with devastating results. That is why I am in Riyadh just days after our prime minister to coordinate our work with Saudi Arabia. Because the tragic reality of this conflict is that civilian lives are being lost on both sides. So, we must work together to ensure both adherence to international humanitarian law and the safety and security of all people.It is critical that we secure immediate, unimpeded and safe access for lifesaving aid to reach civilians - especially food, water, fuel and medical supplies. The recent agreement to allow trucks of aid into Gaza through Rafah is an important first step that will provide a lifeline for some. But it must not be temporary. Sustained and safe access to adequate volumes of humanitarian aid is vital for the needs of the people of Gaza to be met. That is why, alongside the Gulf Cooperation Council, we have committed tens of millions more in aid to help those suffering most. And it is why I authorized our Royal Air Force to airlift vital aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, so it can get to those in need as soon as possible.De-escalation was top on the agenda, but I was also pleased to discuss with Prince Khalid what else we can do to strengthen our collective security in these changing times. Our nations have a well-established, decades-long defense partnership. We have a particularly strong relationship in combat air, and a large footprint of UK military personnel in the Kingdom committed to Saudi programs. In December 2022, we signed a Defense Cooperation Plan to enhance our defense partnership further still and we have seen collaboration significantly accelerate over the past 12 months.We continue to support the Saudi Ministry of Defense's transformation efforts and deepen cooperation between our land forces. But I am also keen to do more - to strengthen and deepen our partnership as the world changes around us. Building on our strong history of industrial collaboration, supporting Saudi Arabia to develop an indigenous defense industrial base and developing mutually beneficial capability programs to support regional security.But while there is much our nations can do on defense, ultimately, I believe there is also an endless opportunity for us to seize. As a frequent visitor to the Gulf, I know that this is a region buzzing with activity. Cutting-edge technology.Sustainable solutions. Economic opportunity. It is a region in the midst of a remarkable transformation. A region whose rapidly expanding population is accelerating growth. A region in a hurry. And Saudi Arabia is spearheading the charge toward a brighter future. Whether by hosting the first ever Esports World Cup next year or undertaking the world's largest commercial green hydrogen project.Our prospects for this brighter future and those opportunities depend on long-term security and stability. And this, in its turn, will require a peaceful resolution for both Israelis and Palestinians. It will require imaginative and hopeful leadership that can lift the veil of despair, protect civilians from harm and deter those who only seek to escalate conflicts.Source: ARAB NEWS