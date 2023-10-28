Bangladesh an icon in UN peacekeeping operations

This year marks the 78th anniversary of the United Nations. The United Nations was established with the overarching goals of preserving global peace, strengthening diplomatic connections, and fostering shared values. Bangladesh joined the United Nations as a full member on 17 September1974, setting an impressive precedent for resilience and diplomacy among UN members. Bangladesh's influence on global politics has been subtle but significant. One of the most noticeable aspects of Bangladesh is how actively they are involved in UN peacekeeping operations.More than seven decades ago, the United Nations launched its Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO) as an integral part of its aims to promote global peace, strengthen international security, and resolve conflicts. In order to ensure the successful execution of a ceasefire or peace agreement between warring parties, the United Nations frequently deploys peacekeeping operations.There are now 12 active peacekeeping missions, and half of them have been ongoing for more than 40 years with no end in sight.These operations are carried out by the agreement of the warring parties and with the help of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) legal and political authority, the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) budgetary authority, and the personnel and financial contributions of member states. The peacekeepers deployed in the missions come from a range of different cultures and backgrounds, but they all have a common objective, which is to safeguard the populations that are in vulnerable circumstances and offer them the required assistance after they emerge from conflict.Bangladesh views the UN as the best organization for international peace and well-being. It is one of the few nations whose constitutions embrace the UN Charter. In 1988, Bangladesh entered the 'Blue Helmets' family, when its citizens participated in two United Nations operations: the United Nations Iran-Iraq Military Observer Group in Iraq and the United Nations Transition Assistance Group in Namibia. Since then, it has been an essential part of United Nations peacekeeping operations. Bangladeshi peacekeepers have also helped militants in Liberia and Ivory Coast surrender their weaponry, adding to their victories in Somalia, Sierra Leone, and the Congo. Bangladeshi troops helped Mozambique, the Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Ivory Coast hold free and fair elections and create democratic governments.It has been the largest troop commitment to UN peacekeeping operations at the present, with 7233 personnel (at December 2022) deployed across 11 missions.Bangladeshi peacekeepers have done outstanding work restoring stability and normalcy to war-torn nations by doing things like rebuilding schools and bridges, clearing landmines, and reopening hospitals. As of the time of this writing, 1,83,378 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have served in 54 UN peacekeeping missions. While on duty, a total of 166 peacekeepers were killed, with another 229 injured.As a sovereign country, Bangladesh is obligated to "promote international peace, security, and solidarity," as mentioned in Article 25 of the country's constitution. Participation in peacekeeping operations corresponds with the country's ethical and legal commitments. Over time, Bangladesh's military has developed into a committed, disciplined, hardworking, and patriotic force.Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations is sought after for a variety of reasons, including fulfilling constitutional mandates, enhancing the country's international standing, and increasing its financial standing. Volunteering for UNPKO is an appealing option among Bangladeshi military personnel for a number of reasons, including patriotism, loyalty, and financial recompense.Bangladesh participates in UN Peacekeeping Operations per international law. Bangladesh's good and proactive military progress has gained it international reputation, political and diplomatic mileage, and credibility with the UN and other international actors. Bangladesh's National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (2019-2022) seeks to increase women's participation in peace and security initiatives inside and beyond Bangladesh.Consequently, Bangladesh Police have been active participants in UN peacekeeping missions, with a total of 21,284 police personnel in 23 Mission. The police in Bangladesh play a crucial role in maintaining public safety, defending individual liberties, and promoting gender parity. Given its proven track record in UN peacekeeping (UNPBC) operations, Bangladesh was recently appointed Vice Chair by the UN.Bangladesh has gained international praise and strengthened its finances by participating in UNPKO. Civil-military relations have improved due to Bangladesh's efforts. In 2003, Sierra Leone's president, Ahmad TejanKabbah, visited Bangladesh to thank the nation for its assistance and praise Bangladeshi soldiers in Africa. Sierra Leone officially recognised Bengali as a second language in 2001. In Ivory Coast, Bangladeshi soldiers were called "munami," meaning "my friend."New and existing diplomatic ties with countries throughout the world have been strengthened. Muslim countries where Bangladesh has deployed troops trust and respect it due to its religious beliefs. Our nation is now neutral internationally due to public demand.It is estimated that over 166 Bangladeshi troops have been killed while serving in different UN Peacekeeping operations. In 1989, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Faizul Karim, the head of the Bangladeshi delegation to UNTAG, killed in Namibia. He was the first officer from Bangladesh to lose his life while serving overseas in a peacekeeping capacity. Posthumously, 128 more Bangladeshi peacekeepers were honored with Dag Hammarskj�ld Medals. In its 75th anniversary in 2023, 6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers to be awarded posthumously in UN headquarters. In terms of salary and compensation, Bangladeshi soldiers serving in peacekeeping operations are discriminated against compared to soldiers from developed countries; as a result, the country's reputation is deteriorating abroad.Bangladesh routinely conducts performance evaluations of its peacekeepers and takes the initiative to adapt to future challenges as the UNPKO progresses. The optimum procedures for services and law enforcement have been refined using the lessons learned. In order to further enable peace operations training, Bangladesh created the Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT) in 1999 and the Bangladesh Peacebuilding Centre (BPC) in 2016.In conclusion, as we witness the many challenges that confront the world, Bangladesh serves as a reminder that even smaller nations can have a significant impact when the lead with compassion, diplomacy and strong sense of global responsibility.Bangladesh's foreign policy priorities peacekeeping missions, for which it frequently sends police, army, navy, air force, and even female personnel. The Bangladeshi military, although living in an incredibly advanced period, continues to deploy antiquated equipment, endangering both themselves and the civilian population. Bangladeshi troops still use dangerously ineffective conventional weapons while living in the modern world. There are still many prospects and opportunities awaiting Bangladesh, but the country's success in taking advantage of them will depend on how well Bangladesh is competent to prepare itself to utilize all of the existing challenges in order to contribute to UNPKO and maintain her existing status as a nation that upholds peace.The writer is a Contributor