Six people found dead in 6 dists

Six people including a minor child and two teenage boys were found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Natore, Narayanganj, Laxmipur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barguna, in five days days.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a railway line in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.It was known that local people spotted the body of the man lying in a place between Barapukuria and Thengamara railway gates near Malanchi Railway Station of the upazila at around 6 am and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shantahar Railway Police Station (PS) Muktar Hossain confirmed the incident.NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Shitalakshya River in Tanbazar area in the city on Wednesday evening.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the Shitalakshya River in Tanbazar School Gudaraghat area of the city in the afternoon and informed the naval police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the river in the evening and sent it to Narayanganj Victoria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police assumed that the deceased might have died about two days back.Narayanganj Naval PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from a school building in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Abul Bashar, 17, son of Abul Khayer, a resident of Madhya Char Falkon Village under Char Falkon Union in the upazila.Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, Char Falkon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bagha said Abul Bashar went out of the house on Tuesday night, but did not return.Later on, locals spotted his body hanging from the railing of stairs at the two-storey building of Madhya Char Falkon Government Primary School on Wednesday morning and the informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Quoting the deceased's family members, the UP chairman further said that Abul Bashar had a love affair with a girl. The girl got married with someone else recently. Due to this, Abul Bashar had been frustrated for few days.He might have committed suicide by hanging himself following this reason, the UP chairman added.Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of Abul Bashar would be known after getting the autopsy report.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed with Kamalnagar PS in this regard, the OC added.SYLHET: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Kushiara River in Balaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 25 to 26, could not be known immediately.Balaganj PS OC Ramprasad Chakraborty said locals saw the body of the man floating in the river near Balaganj Bus Station Kheyaghat and informed police at around 9 am.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.Police suspected that the man might have died 15 to 16 days back.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.BAGHA, PABNA: The body of a missing boy was recovered from the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Siam Hossain, 8, son of Monwar Hossain Pintu, a resident of Koligram under Bagha municipality.It was known that a few days ago, Siam went to his maternal uncle's house at Gokulpur of the upazila. On Sunday afternoon, he went missing while taking bath in the Padma River with his friends.Being informed, a team of Rajshahi fire service started rescue operation but failed.Later, two days after the incident, family members found the body of the child floating on the water of the river and recovered it.PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: The decomposed body of a teenager was recovered from a drum two days after he was abducted in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as Hasibul Islam, 14, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Patharghata area under Patharghata Municipality. He was an eighth grader of a local madrasa.Police, however, arrested eight people including the prime accused in this connection.The arrested are prime accused Abdullah Al Noman alias Tanvir, 19, a resident of Bandurtala Village in Patharghata Sadar Union, Rahim Kazi, 45, Abdur Rahim Munshi, 40, Yunus, 65, Jasim, 30, Tanzil, 23, Tahira, 19, and Rahima, 45.Patharghata PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader said Noman called Hasibul to go with him for visiting Durga Puja on Friday evening. Later on, he took Hasibul to one of his relatives' house on Imam Ali Road in Patharghata Municipality and made him unconscious by swallowing a sleeping pill.He then, tortured the student and filmed it on video and sent it to his father's mobile phone with a demand for Tk 3 lakh as ransom, said the OC, adding that Noman threatened to kill Hasibul once the ransom was not provided.Being notified, the deceased's father lodged a general diary with Patharghata PS.As the ransom was not given, the accused strangled the student to death and dumped the body into a river dam keeping it inside a drum.With the help of technology, prime accused Noman was arrested from his father-in-law's house in Charduani area on Sunday night.The body was recovered from the drum upon his statement.The arrested were produced before a Barguna court on Monday noon, the OC added.