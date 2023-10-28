Video
Five to die, six get life term in murder cases

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Wednesday and Thursday sentenced five people to death and six others to life-term in two different murder cases in two districts- Habiganj and Sirajganj.
HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced five people to death for killing a pregnant woman over dowry in Chunarughat Upazila in 2016.
Habiganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Zahidul Haque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are: Rasel Mia, 25, a resident of Sadekpur Village under Chunarughat Upazila, his mother Tahera Begum, 50, sister Hosna Begum, 20, brother Kawsar Mia, 32, and Kawsar's wife Rozi Begum, 27. Of them, Kawsar Mia is      absconding.
Advocate Abul Mansur Chowdhury, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, on September 15 in 2016, Rasel Mia's seven-month pregnant wife Ayesha was tortured to death at her husband's house over dowry.
In the incident, the deceased's father Abdus Sattar filed a murder case with Chunarughat Police Station (PS) as the plaintiff.
Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation,
Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced six persons to life-term imprisonment for killing a man following a dispute over money in Belkuchi Upazila in 2017.
Sirajganj District and Sessions Court Judge Fazle Khuda Md Nazir delivered the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are: Sujan Kumar Sarkar, Rubel, Shipon, Yusuf Ali, Liton Mondal and Raihan Sardar. All of them are residents of the upazila.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.
The court also sentenced the mastermind Raihan Sardar to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment in another section of the case and fined him another Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months of          imprisonment.
According to the case statement, Raihan and Shipon borrowed Tk 22,000 from the deceased Monotosh's father and did not pay the money back since long. When Monotosh wanted the money back, the duo got enraged and lock into an altercation with the deceased.
On September 18, 2017, all the convicts kidnapped Monotosh tactically and demanded Tk 5 lakh from his father as ransom. When the deceased's father denied giving them the money, the convicts strangled Monotosh to dead and threw his body in a field.
Later on, the deceased's uncle Achintya Kumar Sarkar lodged a murder case with Belkuchi PS in this regard.
Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
After examining the evidences and hearing a total of 17 witnesses, the court handed down the verdict in presence of five convicts.



