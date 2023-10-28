Video
Potable water for low-income people demanded in Satkhira

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Oct 26: A dialogue was held demanding potable water for low-income people in the municipality of the district recently.

Research organization BARCIK and Education Culture and Diversity Protection Team jointly organized the dialogue. It was held in the Mangrove conference hall.

Speakers said, the water supply by Satkhira Municipality is not potable. After drinking this water people are affected by stomach ache, they added.

They further said, in a compelling condition, the low-income people are buying water. If necessary action is not taken now, there will be no limit to the suffering in the life of the low income people, they maintained.

They demanded ensuring safe water supply for these people.  

Azad Hossain Belal, convenor of Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee (SZNC), presided over the dialogue while Kazi Firoj Hasan, Mayor (In-charge) of Satkhira Municipality spoke as the chief Guest.

Among others,  Abul Kalam Azad, member secretary of SZNC, Principal Asek-e-Elahi, editor of Dakshiner Mosahal, Obaidus Sultan Bablu, president of Zilla JSD, Madhab Chandra Dutto, executive director of Sadesh, Ahsan Razib, co-ordinator of Satkhira Journalist Centre, SM Habibul Hasan, president of Education Culture and Diversity Protection Team, and Gazi Mahida Mizan, assistant programme officer of BARCIK, spoke at the dialogue.




