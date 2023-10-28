Teesta needs urgent dredging to restore navigability

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Oct 26: Teesta and Buri Teesta rivers flowing over Jaldhaka Upazila of the district have turned dried. They look like desert.Due to unilateral water control by India, the Teesta River in Bangladesh part has almost died. Biodiversity in the Teesta basin has been under threat. The life of fishers and boatmen along the Teesta has come to a standstill.To save the river, it has been urgent to dredge the Teesta River for restoring its navigability.The sandy bed of the river is in crying need of water. The bed is now prepared for cropping.This dry season it is supposed to have 3,500 cusec water in the river. But it holds only 300 cusec. In this backdrop, Water Development Board (WDB) is showing failure in this regard, and local farmers have fallen into disarray.According to locals and different sources, from 65 kilometres upstream of the Teesta Barrage, the Teesta River originating from Himalaya has reached Nohali area in Gangacharah Upazila of Rangpur District via Nilphamari District's Dimla Upazila and is flowing over Jaldhaka Upazila.To facilitate irrigation in Jaldhaka Upazila in the dry season, the then government adopted Buri Teesta Barrage Irrigation Canal Project in 1947-48. The project purpose was to store upstream water and use the water in IRRI-Boro cultivation.As part of this, firstly 14 sluice gates were built in Kaliganj area of Jaldhaka in 1962. Later on, Teesta Barrage was built with 59 sluice gates.Canals and channels were dredged in different areas of Golna, Dharmapal, Meerganj, Balagram, Shoulmari, and Koimari unions in the upazila. Farmers started to produce huge crops using stored water.But since 1989-99, the dredged canals and channels started to dry and turned ineffective. With this, crop cultivation became impossible.A visit found water being passed to Teesta irrigation canals by closing all sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage.Chars of the Teesta River are stretching mile after mile.At present, maize, tobacco, potato, ash gourd, mustard, onion and other crops are cultivated on these chars.A farmer of Golmunda Borobadh area Razzak said, after accumulating sand and in the absence of reserved water, the Teesta River has turned sandy. Due to silent role of the government and failure of the WDB, the river has been ineffective, he added.There are movement and demonstration for protection of rivers and environment. But there is none to see the case of the Teesta River, said Golna Union Chairman Moshiar Rahman.Jaldhaka Upazila Agriculture Officer said, "If the Teesta River is dredged, any fallow land can be cultivated. Our food safety will be safer."