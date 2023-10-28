Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on SEIP held in Rajbari

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent


RAJARI .Oct 26:  A day-long district level orientation workshop on Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) was held in the district on Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance. It  was arranged in the deputy commissioner's office conference room.
DC Md Abu Kaiser Khan was present at the workshop as the chief guest while Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Finance  Bhuiyan Mohammad Rezaur Rahman Siddique was present as the special guest; Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM) of Rajbari M Morhseda Khatoon presided over the programme.

The programme was also addressed, among others, by President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Zahurul Haque, Vice-President  Md Mosharrof Hossain, General Secretary Kho. Abdul Motin, and President of Zilla Iman Committee Mawlana Illius Hossain were present.  

A total of 30 Rajbari Pourasabha Mahila councillors, Upazila Parishad and Zilla Parishad Mahila councillors, and Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice-President Md Zakir Hossain took part in the workshop.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


180 detained on different charges in 10 districts
Mushroom production, marketing centre opened in Feni  
Three crushed under train in S’ganj, Dinajpur
Obituary
Woman drowns in Chandpur
30,000 villagers suffer for deplorable road at Bakerganj
Six people found dead in 6 dists
Five to die, six get life term in murder cases


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft