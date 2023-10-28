Workshop on SEIP held in Rajbari

RAJARI .Oct 26: A day-long district level orientation workshop on Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) was held in the district on Tuesday.The workshop was organized by Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance. It was arranged in the deputy commissioner's office conference room.DC Md Abu Kaiser Khan was present at the workshop as the chief guest while Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Finance Bhuiyan Mohammad Rezaur Rahman Siddique was present as the special guest; Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM) of Rajbari M Morhseda Khatoon presided over the programme.The programme was also addressed, among others, by President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Zahurul Haque, Vice-President Md Mosharrof Hossain, General Secretary Kho. Abdul Motin, and President of Zilla Iman Committee Mawlana Illius Hossain were present.A total of 30 Rajbari Pourasabha Mahila councillors, Upazila Parishad and Zilla Parishad Mahila councillors, and Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice-President Md Zakir Hossain took part in the workshop.