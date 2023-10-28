Four killed, five injured in road mishaps

Four people were killed and at least five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Kushtia, Rajbari and Pabna, on Wednesday.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was killed in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Md Abdullah Al Masud, 35, son of Khalil Mandal, a resident of Kalyanpur area in the upazila. He was a joint convenor of the upazila unit of Juba Dal.It was known that a nosimon (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Abdullah Al Masud in Kalyanpur area in the evening, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kushtia General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer nosimon and a case was filed with Daulatpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.RAJBARI: A schoolboy was killed and three others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Zamiul Hasan Fahad, 15, son of Zahurul Islam, a resident of Arkandi Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader of a local school.According to local sources, Zamiul along with his two friends Emon Mondol and Naim Sarder was riding a motorcycle on the Mrigi-Pansha road at around 9 am. At one stage, his bike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. At that time, Zamiul died on the spot and the other three including the other bike's rider Mukit Sheikh sustained injuries.Aminur Rahman, in-charge of Mrigi Police Outpost, confirmed the incident.The injured were initially taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, from where Emon and Naim were shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur for better treatment, he said.Meanwhile, Mukit is receiving treatment at the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, the police official added.PABNA: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district early Wednesday.The accident took place near Government SM Model School and College on the Ishwardi-Baneshwar regional road under the upazila at early hours.The deceased were identified as Asan Molla, 70, son of Jeher Molla of Ishwardi; and Zinnat Ali 48, son of late Chanmuddin, hailed from Lalpur Upazila in Natore District.The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Ishwardi PS Ahsan Habib said a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw loaded with passengers was going towards Ishwardi from Lalpur in Natore District at early hours. The accident occurred when the CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a truck and a shallow engine-driven vehicle crashed into each other near Government Sara Marwari Model School and College at around 5 am. Two passengers of the three-wheeler died on the spot and two others including the auto-rickshaw driver were injured at that time.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the ASI added.