69 fishermen jailed for defying ban

BARISHAL, Oct 26: A total of 69 fishermen were jailed in different terms in the division in the last 48 hours till Thursday morning for defying Hilsa fishing ban.Separate mobile courts in Barishal sentenced 48 fishermen to various terms of imprisonment in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning for Hilsa hunting during the ban period.Assistant Director (AD) of Barishal Divisional Fisheries Department Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.According to the Fisheries Office, 50 mobile courts were conducted in 125 raids in the division on Wednesday. About 3,52,900 meters of illegal nets have been seized from them in these operations. The market value of the seized net is Tk 64,02,500.At that time, 48 fishermen have been sentenced to imprisonment for different terms by the mobile courts.Of the jailed fishermen, 19 are from Barishal, 28 from Bhola and one from Patuakhali District. Along with the illegal nets, the mobile courts also seized 147 metric tons of Hilsa. The seized Hilsa has been distributed to various orphanages and old-age homes.Fisheries Department AD Nasir Uddin said, from midnight on October 11 to midnight on November 2, Hilsa fishing, transportation and marketing will be prohibited throughout the country including the main breeding area of 7,000 square kilometres of the coast. During the time, a total of 3,7,841 fishermen of Barishal are being given 25 kg of rice each.Earlier, a total of 21 more fishermen have been jailed in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning while they were fishing Hilsa in various rivers in the division. Besides, a fine of Tk 29,500 has also been imposed on them.Barishal Fisheries Department AD Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter.According to the Fisheries Department Office sources, 44 mobile courts were conducted in 117 drives in the division on Tuesday. In these drives, 1,87,700 meters of illegal nets have been seized from them. The market value of the seized net is Tk 39,25,000. Along with the illegal nets, 426 metric tons of Hilsa was also seized their possession. The seized Hilsa has been distributed to various orphanages and old-age homes.