Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:56 AM
Two electrocuted in Khagrachhari, Chandpur

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and a minor child were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Chandpur, on Wednesday.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The incident took place near Jalalabad Jame Mosque in Joykumar Karbaripara area of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajib Hossain, 19, son of Md Selim Uddin, a resident of Muslimpara area under Kabakhali Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Sajib was going to his sister's house at noon carrying some bamboos. On the way, he came in contact with electricity as a branch of a bamboo touched a live electric wire near Jalalabad Jame Mosque in Joykumar Karbaripara area, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Md Abdul Alim, member of Ward No. 1 under Kabakhali Union Parishad, confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A minor child was electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ariyan, 2, son of Md Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Barokul Village in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family sources, Ariyan came in contact with electricity when he was sleeping in his bed and mistakenly touched a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj Police Station Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.




