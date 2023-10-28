Video
Home Countryside

Book fair begins in Khulna tomorrow

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 26: An eight-day long book fair will begin on the Divisional Public Library premises in the city on         October 28.

Aiming for building 'Smart Bangladesh' and for enhancing books reading exercise among common people, the government has taken decision to organise divisional-level book fair across the country.

Patronising by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, National Public Library will organise the book fair in association with Bangladesh Book Publishers and Sellers Association.

To make the book fair a total success, Khulna divisional commissioner office   organised a press briefing held in the conference room of the divisional commissioner's office on Wednesday.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Md Tabibur Rahman said, book can contribute to building a good citizen. Even acting like a friend, a book can pull up from moral degradation. Nothing but a book can remove social degradation and dishonesty as well.

Side by side with building Smart Bangladesh, a book is a must to make the society non-communal and corruption free, he added.  
He urged book lovers' people to visit the book fair.

Deputy Director of the Divisional Public Library Mohammad Hamidur Rahman conducted the press briefing.

The book fair will be designed by setting up 90 stalls. Of the stalls, 60 stalls will be allotted for the publishers of Dhaka, 10 stalls for ten districts of Khulna division, six for government offices, two for law-enforcement agencies and remaining stalls for food and refreshment for visitors, book purchasers and others.

Besides, various seminars, subject-oriented discussion meeting regarding cultural programmes by Shilpakala Academy and quiz competition for children will be held every day.

The book fair will be open at 3pm and ended at 9:30pm. In the weekly holiday, the fair will be open at 10am and end at 9:30pm.
Police and other law-enforcement agencies will be deployed and Close Circuit (CC) cameras will be installed in order to ensure tight security.




