Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:55 AM
Home Countryside

Coastal fishers shackled by poverty at Char Fasson

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Shipu Farazi

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 26: The climate change has made rummage the life of coastal fishermen in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

Their life has been hardly impacted by development activities. At present, their life and livelihood have been tied with the sickle of poverty.      

Wind and tidal surge, erosion, and decreased fish in rivers have made their life difficult. In a compelling condition to survive, most of them are changing their fishing profession. But there is no alternative living means for them.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of fishers who are used to catch fishes in Char Fasson rivers and sea estuary said, natural disasters devastated their lives. Most fishers living along river banks have changed their living houses.

A fisher at Samraj Ghat Mohammad Ali said, fishes have decreased drastically in the river. Thousands of fishers are living on the Meghna banks. "We are in fear of bigger disaster in future," he added.

He further said, fishers need training so that they can overcome impact of the climate change and gain capacity to stay on the fishing profession.

Fishers demanded river dredging and sustainable embankments for restoring navigability.




