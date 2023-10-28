Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

EU eyes call for 'humanitarian corridors and pauses' in Gaza

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

BRUSSELS, Oct 26: EU leaders will on Thursday debate calling for "pauses" in Israel's war with Hamas to get aid into Gaza, as the bloc weighs how to respond to another conflict as fighting rages in Ukraine.

The European Union has struggled for both unity and influence in the face of the crisis that has engulfed the Middle East since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7.

The surge in bloodshed has stretched Europe's attention at a time of rising doubts about the West's ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The 27-nation bloc has long been split between more pro-Palestinian members such as Ireland and Spain, and staunch backers of Israel including Germany and Austria.

There has been strong condemnation of the Hamas attack that Israel says killed at least 1,400 people and resulted in more than 200 being taken hostage.

But there has been less consensus on urging any halt to Israel's retaliatory bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed over 7,000       people.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UN raises war crimes concerns over Israel-Hamas conflict
US strikes two sites used by Iranian forces in Syria: Pentagon
Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
Russia says foiled Ukraine drone attack on nuclear plant
Manhunt for US shooter presses on, leaving small town in fear
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says death toll hits 7,326
Almost half of Israelis opposed to ‘immediate’ Gaza ground invasion
At least 22 killed, dozens other wounded in US mass shootings


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft