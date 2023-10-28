Video
Saturday, 28 October, 2023
UN says 'nowhere is safe' in Gaza amid Israel bombing

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Oct 26: The United Nations issued a stark warning Thursday that "nowhere is safe" in Gaza amid stepped up Israeli air raids in preparation for a widely expected ground offensive.

With Israel retaliating after Hamas's shock October 7 attacks with strikes on nearly every part of the Palestinian enclave, "people are left with nothing but impossible choices.

Nowhere is safe in Gaza," Lynne Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement.
