Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:52 AM
Aich Mollah guides Emerging Tigers to 472-7

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Opener Aich Mollah hit 147 as Bangladesh Emerging team reached 472-7 on day two of the first four-day game against hosts Sri Lanka Emerging team at Dambulla.

Resuming the day on 163-1, Aich led the side in bolstering its position with the apt support from Captain Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shahadat Hossain Sipu.

Aich, who was not out on 74 after a rain-hit first day, went on to score 73 runs more on day two before new ball bowler Nipun Premaratne rattled his stump.

He smashed 19 boundaries in a knock for which he played 299 ball.

Dipu missed out his ton by seven runs after being trapped leg-before by pacer Eshan Malinga on 93, an innings studded with six fours and two sixes.

Joy hit eight boundaries for his 86 ball- 66.

Pritom Kumar was batting on 44 with Ripon Mondol yet to open his account.

Malinga took 3-97 while Premaratne ended the day two with 2-84. Earlier, Bangladesh lost the three-match one-day series by 2-1.     �BSS




