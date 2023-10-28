Video
Rowing competition held at Kotalipara

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a rowing competition was held at Kotalipara Upazila in Gopalganj district in celebration of Durga Puja on Tuesday.

The competition was held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on the day when different sorts of boats including Sarenga, Kosha, and Chilekata were used.

Starting from the Sluice-gate area at the Ramshil union on the bank of the river Sandha, the oarsmen raced for one kilometre towards the Ramshil bridge.

Shahid Ullah Khandkar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's representative for the Kotalipara-Tungipara development programme and former senior secretary Shahid Ullah Khandkar distributed prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award programme.

Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid and other officials were there as special guests.     photo: Observer




