Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:50 AM
Light show at WC dumbest idea: Maxwell

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

NEW DELHI, OCT 26: Australia's record-breaking batsman Glenn Maxwell blasted mid-match, nightclub-style light shows at the World Cup as "the dumbest idea" on Wednesday, claiming they cause "shocking headaches".

Maxwell struck the fastest World Cup century in just 40 balls to lead Australia to a tournament record 309-run win over the Netherlands at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium.

But a pounding sound and light show in the middle of the Dutch reply did not amuse Maxwell, who covered his eyes with both hands during the near two-minute spectacle.

"Well, I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game," Maxwell said after his man-of-the-match knock of 106 off 44 balls in a team total of 399-8.

"And I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust and I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers."

He added: "So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players."

Australian bowlers led by leg-spinner Adam Zampa dismissed the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs for the biggest margin of victory in World Cup history.    �AFP




