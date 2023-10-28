Winners of E-talent-hunt to go Real Madrid

A total of 24 winners of the Football e-talent-hunt programme by Hello Superstar will get a chance to be trained at Real Madrid in Spain. The organisers revealed that at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.
Only the players aged 13 to under-15 will be able to participate in the programme which will be done online. The participants will upload a 40-second video of their actions to the Hallo Superstar mobile application.
Among the winners, 12 will be selected from Bangladesh and 12 from India. The top four winners will receive a total of Taka 2,000,000 as a cash prize.
