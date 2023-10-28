Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Winners of E-talent-hunt to go Real Madrid

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Sports Reporter

A total of 24 winners of the Football e-talent-hunt programme by Hello Superstar will get a chance to be trained at Real Madrid in Spain. The organisers revealed that at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

Only the players aged 13 to under-15 will be able to participate in the programme which will be done online. The participants will upload a 40-second video of their actions to the Hallo Superstar mobile application.

Among the winners, 12 will be selected from Bangladesh and 12 from India. The top four winners will receive a total of Taka 2,000,000 as a cash prize.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Newcastle 'in limbo' over Tonali betting ban
Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out
Miami's Messi named finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year
West Ham's unbeaten run snapped in Greece as Rangers held
Manchester City loom for goal-shy Man Utd
Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battle
New Zealand's Latham wary of 'Australia we know'
Police FC beat Brothers Union


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft