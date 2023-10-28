Video
Shakib leaves Dhaka facing fans' rebuke

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Sports Reporter


Bangladesh skipper and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to India on Thursday to join with the team after a very short trip in Bangladesh.

Shakib came in Dhaka on Wednesday and directly went to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. He practiced under the guidance of his Guru and BKSP coach Najmul Abedin Fahim.
The Allrounder has been struggling in the ongoing World Cup with both bat and ball. He scored 14 runs against Afghanistan, one against England, 40 against New Zealand, couldn't play against India due to injury and scored one run in his comeback match against South Africa.

He is not up to the mark with the ball as well as he could notch six wickets only in this World Cup from the matches he played so far.

Shakib had a very strong record in the ICC events, who stockpiled 606 runs and scalped 11 wickets in the World Cup in 2019 that was held in England. The southpaw therefore, came to Dhaka to work on some special techniques.

He again came to the Home of Cricket, Mirpur on Thursday morning but a massive gathering started rebuking him and uttering slogans against him as many a Bangladesh cricket fan blame Shakib for current vulnerable situation in the team.

He is also being treated as the main force behind Tamim Iqbal's exit from the World Cup squad.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim replaced Tamim Iqbal in the squad but Tamim Jr failed to impress and 51-run innings against India is his only contribution for the team from the five matches he played in the World Cup.

However, Bangladesh will engage with Netherlands tomorrow at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and followed by the match against Pakistan at the same venue on October 31.

They will lock horns against Sri Lanka in Delhi and Australia in Pune on November 6 and 12 respectively.




