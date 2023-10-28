FIFA World Ranking
Bangladesh steps up six ranks
Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Bangladesh National Football Team saw a six ranks promotion to the 183rd place on the ranking table in October in the freshly published FIFA World Ranking for men.
They boys saw the development following a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 win against the Maldives in the Joint Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup this month.
Bangladesh national football team made it through the next round of the qualifier following the matches recently. With the results, the boys now could play the next six international matches of the next qualifying round.
