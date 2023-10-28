Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding

Women entrepreneurs at a programme in the city on Wednesday have called for easier funding for their start-ups initiatives to help budding businesses to get initial capital without requiring collateral."The country's financial policy should be revised to grant access to financing for women entrepreneurs' run start-up," said Dr Nadia Binte Amin, president of Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development (WEND).At a seminar organised Women Forum of Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), she said it's a fight of women entrepreneurs' network to ensure access to finance for their projects.BMCCI organised the programme focused on women's empowerment titled 'SheMeansBusiness: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Economy'.Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim attended the programme as chief guest, while lawmaker and President of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) Selima Ahmad attended it as special guest. BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir moderated a panel discussion.Panelists included WEND President Ms Amin, e-CAB Women's Forum President Naznin Nahar, Director of Women in E-commerce Trust (WE) Syeda Lutfunnahar and Head of Women Entrepreneur Cell at BRAC Bank Tara Khadija Mariam.Ms Mariam said women are most efficient re-payers of bank loans compared to their male counterparts. Women entrepreneurs have less than one per cent of non-performing loans at BRAC Bank but their dropout ratio in businesses is relatively higher.BRAC Bank disburses loans without collateral to women entrepreneurs but assesses their ability to repay. Banks are not permitted by central bank to provide seed capital to women entrepreneurs," she said.Ms Nahar said proper strategies and planning are needed to sustain woen run businesses.Almas Kabir said a cross-border e-commerce policy is now under process, which will expedite entry of women entrepreneurs to international markets, including Malaysia.He vowed to provide women entrepreneurs with all sorts of assistance to gain market access to Malaysia. He said business between Bangladesh and Malaysia is easier due to some shared cultural values.Ms Lutfunnahar said there is no knowledge platform for women entrepreneurs to learn the process of exporting goods to Malaysia. She said male domination in decision-making is one of the major challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.All discussants underscored the adoption of digital technology to move forward. The Malaysian High Commissioner said equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs should be ensured to facilitate their engagement in digital businesses.She said 80 per cent of e-commerce platform in Malaysia is dominated by women entrepreneurs.Ms Selima Ahmad said digital literacy is a key element for women entrepreneurs to become successful. She said women entrepreneurs face several challenges but strong determination can help them overcome those.