USAID’s project showcases its success

USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity project organized a day-long Workshop and Aquaculture Intervention Fair' at Hotel Intercontinental in the city on Thursday to showcase its success, says a press release.Opening 11 stalls at the fair, several agribusiness companies presented their approaches, technologies, products, and services for aquaculture development to visitors.Participating beneficiaries and organizations showcased their products and services and how they have achieved successes in cooperation with WorldFish through USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity.The event was inaugurated by Kh. Mahbubul Haque,Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh.Speaking as at the event as chief guest, Mahbub lauded the contribution of USAID and WorldFish in aquaculture and fisheries sector development of Bangladesh.He said, the integral part of development policy of the government is to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of the people through development of water resources.Keeping this goal in mind, the WorldFish has worked through USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity, he said. The event was presided over by Christopher Price, Regional Director of WorldFish Bangladesh and South Asia.It was attended by Dr. Md. Zulfiqur Ali, Director General, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, Joseph Lessard, Deputy Director, Economic Growth Office, USAID Bangladesh, and Mohammad Sayed Shibly, Project Management Specialist and AOR, Economic Growth Office, USAID Bangladesh attended as special guests. Representatives of USAID implementers, different stakeholders, farmers, entrepreneurs also attended.Shibly said, the people of Bangladesh benefited through this project by increasing fish production. Joseph Lessard said farmers of Bangladesh got the access to modern technology, accessories, and services through it.The major success of this project is the development of Generation-3 Rui fish strain in Bangladesh that is 37 percent faster in growth in comparison to existing strain of Rui,Dr. Manjurul Karim, Chief of the Party of the project, also spoke on the occasion. The day-long event saw discussion sessions, cultural event, besides distribution of crest to guests and medals to successful farmers and stakeholders of the project.