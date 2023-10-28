Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to hold for the third conservative year the 'income tax service' month beginning on November 1 instead of organising the annual income tax fair.

The NBR will be observing the month of November as the tax service month instead of holding the annual income tax fair since the financial year 2020-2021 after the Covid outbreak.

The NBR had introduced the tax fair in 2010 to promote the income tax return compliance practices, but the fair was not arranged after 2019 due to Covid crisis.

Income tax officials said field offices of the income tax wing were now preparing to serve taxpayers through the tax service month for promoting return submission culture.

The NBR has set a target for promoting tax return submission compliance by about 40 per cent from the existing 32 per cent, they said. To achieve the target, NBR asked field officials to provide fair-like support to taxpayers at their offices from November 1 to 30.

NBR second secretary for tax monitoring and coordination Md Shajidul Islam said a total of 649 tax circles under 31 tax regions would arrange the special support service so that taxpayers could get income tax return submission-related necessary support from their nearest tax offices.

'From July to September of the current financial year, about 5 per cent of total taxpayers submitted their income tax returns. About 45 per cent of the total 4.8 lakh returns was submitted online,' he said.

'Tax return service booths and help desks also have been set up at different areas in the city including Officers' Club, the Secretariat, the Planning Commission at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, at the Dhaka Cantonment and the Dhaka University,' he said.

'The NBR also updated a number of modules of its e-filing system and also asked its online support centres to provide support to taxpayers for issuing new e-TIN registration and re-registration,' he said.

The number of existing TIN holders of the country is about 90.1 lakh of which only 30 per cent is submitting their returns regularly.

The deadline for return submission by individual taxpayers in the financial year 2023-2024 began on July 1 and will end on November 30 and this year there will be no extension of the deadline, according to the Income Tax Nirdeshika 2023-2024.

Taxpayers who fail to submit income tax return in time, will have to pay additional 4 per cent interest on tax liabilities for each month until 24 months and also will not be allowed to get any tax exemption facilities, it said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft