BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry

Bangladesh Jute Goods Exporters Association (BJGEA) on Thursday called upon the relevant people and the vested quarters to refrain from issuing misleading information for the sake of the prospects of Bangladesh jute industry."The misleading explanations, wrong analysis and concocted information on the circular of Bangladesh Bank (BB) may create a negative impact on the country's jute industry," BJGEA Secretary General Md Hasanul Islam said in a statementIt said, the members the BJGEA earns foreign exchange and deposit the proceeds in the authorized dealers (AD) banks, exporting jute and jute products following signing deals with to foreign buyers.In the process the relevant BJGEA members pay prices to the state-owned and private jute mills in local currency before and after the shipments for the jute and jute products bought from the mills for exports.Following BB FEPD (export policy) circular issued on dated October, 9, 2023, different vested quarters giving misleading information to different media outlets are trying to confuse foreign buyers of Bangladesh jute and jute products.AD banks are the banks of the exporters. In case of exporting jute items through Mediating institutions under agreement between the mediators and the product manufacturers, the prices of the jute and jute products can be paid in foreign or local currency, says the BB circular.It may be mentioned here that there are gulf of difference between the mediators and the A third-party beneficiary, while all the members of the BJGEA are the exporters recognized and certified by the Ministry of Commerce and the Directorate of Jutes.