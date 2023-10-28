The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy

RIYADH, Oct 26: As global banking elites attend the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, a focal point of Saudi Arabia's economic reforms, AFP takes a look at the vehicle that is bankrolling the transition: the Public Investment Fund.From world-class footballers to a new national airline and even a speciality shop serving camel milk gelato, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has splashed billions on acquisitions intended to diversify the oil-reliant economy.How did the formerly passive sovereign wealth fund evolve into the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, and what do its investments say about where the kingdom is headed?Founded in 1971, the PIF maintained a low-profile portfolio for decades until a 2015 cabinet resolution reconstituted its board and named Prince Mohammed chairman -- a change the fund's website describes as being "reborn".The idea, said Saudi political analyst Sulaiman al-Oqaily, was to create a kind of "alternative oil field" that would facilitate Saudi Arabia's transition away from fossil fuels."The Saudi private sector was fragile and not at the level of ambition to manage the kingdom's transition from a resource-dependent state to a productive state," Oqaily said. �AFP