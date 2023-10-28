Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RIYADH, Oct 26: As global banking elites attend the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, a focal point of Saudi Arabia's economic reforms, AFP takes a look at the vehicle that is bankrolling the transition: the Public Investment Fund.

From world-class footballers to a new national airline and even a speciality shop serving camel milk gelato, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has splashed billions on acquisitions intended to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

How did the formerly passive sovereign wealth fund evolve into the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, and what do its investments say about where the kingdom is headed?

Founded in 1971, the PIF maintained a low-profile portfolio for decades until a 2015 cabinet resolution reconstituted its board and named Prince Mohammed chairman -- a change the fund's website describes as being "reborn".  

The idea, said Saudi political analyst Sulaiman al-Oqaily, was to create a kind of "alternative oil field" that would facilitate Saudi Arabia's transition away from fossil fuels.

"The Saudi private sector was fragile and not at the level of ambition to manage the kingdom's transition from a resource-dependent state to a productive state," Oqaily said.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft