IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj

With the aim to build a sustainable environment for Bangladesh through greening, IFIC Bank has taken an initiative to plant more trees around the country.It arranged a tree plantation program in collaboration with Dockyard and Engineering Works ltd, Narayanganj, on Wednesday, says a press release.Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD and Head of Branch Business, IFIC Bank and Branch Manager of Tanbazar Branch along with other senior officials from both organizations were present during the tree plantation programme.From Dockyard and Engineering Works LTD. Commander A T M Rezaul Hasan, GM(Admin) and Commander Md Sabbiur Rahman, GM (Finance) were present there.