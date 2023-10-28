Video
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Desk

Md Abul Bashar and Sohela Hossain have been re-elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively in the 506th meeting of the Board of Directors of NCC Bank on Wednesday.

Md Abul Bashar completed his B.Sc. in Management Information System from USA. He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as the Deputy Managing Director over 21 Years.

He is also the Managing Director of Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd. At present he is serving as EC Member of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB)

He was a Director on the Board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies and Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation.
 
Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain is a renowned educationist, social worker and researcher. She is the Chairman of Mir Akter Hossain Ltd. and President of Mir Cement Ltd., Mir Real Estate Ltd. and Mir Concert Product Ltd.
 
Sohela Hossain obtained B.A. Hons and M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Dhaka. She started her career in teaching profession.

She was involved in this profession with Dhaka International University and Tejgaon University College for more than two decades.




