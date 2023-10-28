Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE

Mercantile Bank Plc has signed a tripartite agreement with Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange Plc (CSE) in the meeting room of "DSE Tower" at Nikunja in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.The agreement was signed by Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, Chief Regulatory Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, Hasnain Bari, Deputy General Manager of Chittagong Stock Exchange Plc and Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank Plc.The agreement was made for sharing uniform and integrated electronic subscription system for listing of public offer portion of Tk. 50.00 crore of Mercantile Bank Perpetual Bond.Saifur Rahman Majumder, Managing Director (Current Charge), DSE, Faruque Ahmed, FVP and Head of Nikunja Branch and Mohammad Tarek Parvez Khan, FVP of Treasury Division from the bank along with other officials of respective organizations were present in the ceremony.