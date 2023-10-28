Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Executive Machines launches iPhone 15 in BD

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Business Desk

Executive Machines launches iPhone 15 in BD

Executive Machines launches iPhone 15 in BD

Executive Machines Limited (EML) has launched the latest flagship devices from Apple Inc, iPhone 15 series, in Bangladesh.

Confirming the launching in a statement on 26 October, EML Director Abdul Matin further mentioned that Executive Machines Limited is an Apple Authorised Reseller and Apple Authorised Service Provider of Bangladesh which has been introducing new gadgets from Apple since 2008.

The iPhone 15 series is available at a starting price of Tk4,444 on EMI which can be availed through various banks' credit cards. Apple's policy ensures that all customers receive a one-year official parts replacement warranty.

When it comes to its features, the iPhone 15 series has truly outshone its predecessors. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro stands as the pioneer, introducing an aerospace-grade titanium design, crafted from the very same alloy employed in spacecraft missions to Mars.

It's a groundbreaking development. The A17 Pro chip represents a remarkable leap forward, establishing a new category of iPhone processors.

This chip sets new standards for graphics performance with its Pro-class GPU, marking a monumental achievement in the realm of gaming.

Furthermore, the all-new Action button offers a shortcut to your favourite features. Once you've configured it to your liking, simply press and hold to swiftly activate the action.

From 26 October 2023, the iPhone 15 series will be available in the Executive Machines Limited showroom. Executive Machines Limited have showrooms in Gulshan-2, Bashundhara City, and IDB Bhaban.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft