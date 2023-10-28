Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TikTok releases latest guideline enforcement report

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

TikTok has released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June 2023), furthering its dedication to combat misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space.

The report underscores TikTok's ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community, says a press release.

During Q2 2023, a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review.

In Bangladesh, 6,839,134 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q2 2023. Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.

During Q2 2023, 89.8% of the violative videos in Bangladesh were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 94.7% of such videos were eliminated within a day.

The proactive removal rate for Q2 2023 stood at 99.4%. Globally, TikTok also removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users.
 
TikTok's Community Guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users.

These policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement.

TikTok utilizes a combination of innovative technology and human review to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its Community Guidelines.

The quarterly release of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency. For the complete Q2 2023 report, visit TikTok's Transparency Centre, available both in Bangla and English.

To learn more about TikTok's content guidelines, tools, and policies, refer to the Community Guidelines.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft