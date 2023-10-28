Month-long handloom, textile fair begins in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Oct 26: A month-long handloom and textile fair begun in the Kacharighat area of the district town Wednesday evening.Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Md Ekramul Haque Titu inaugurated the fair as the chief.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mostafizar Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the City Corporation Md Yusuf Ali, City Corporation Panel Mayor Shamima Akhtar, Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice-President Shankar Saha, among others, were present.The mayor said that such a fair will play an important role in the promotion and spread of indigenous textile products.Those who are medium entrepreneurs will be able to sell their products directly to the buyers and will accelerate the economic prosperity of the country.A total of 90 stalls of various products have been setup in the fair.The fair will remain open for visitors from 10am to 10pm every day, Md. Yusuf Ali, the chief executive officer of the city corporation said. �BSS