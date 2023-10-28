Video
Agam, Rishal join hands on financial service

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

AGAM International BD Limited, a private limited company and Rishal Garments Limited a leading readymade garments industry in the country  signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on to devise a system in introducing access to earned wages for workers recently.

In phase wise development as per the agreement Agam is to enable Rishal workers to enjoy getting their salaries in advance digitally through a third party and the Agam is to provide the technical services and bridge connectivity.

The AI based Agam also to bring in and manage the partnered financial institutions (Bank/NBFI) which will offer digital advance pay and the tech company will maintain data security and confidentiality including KYC documents.

On pilot basis AGAM is to enable Rishal Garments Ltd.to avail access to 'advance pay' via one of AGAM's partner banks. Project will run to 12 (twelve) consecutive months of fund usage and successful repayment. Charges and fees of the fund will be shared in a separate Commercial agreement.

On the other hand the other partner Rishal is to allow AGAM to hold educational discussion sessions with workers or employer on financial inclusion both physically and virtually and provide AGAM with a tentative salary disbursement date range every month so that they can process the loan repayment date and grace period accordingly, provide workers list along with designation and monthly salary and inform AGAM in case of any termination, force resign case.




