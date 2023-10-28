Video
Saturday, 28 October, 2023
Daraz Seller Summit brings entrepreneurs together

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Business Desk

E-commerce marketplace Daraz Bangladesh hosted over 1,800 top e-commerce sellers and brand partners at the Daraz Seller Summit 2023 in Dhaka recently.

The event encompassed a multitude of engaging activities and provided a platform for Daraz Bangladesh to convey its "Grand Vision" to the seller community and brand partners, according to a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan graced the event as the chief guest.

He emphasised the potential of the e-commerce industry and commended Daraz for its significant contribution to the industry, the release said.

Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq; Daraz Group Chief Commercial Officer Lu Yao; and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, among others, were present at the event.

The event focused on subjects such as the "Biggest Sale of the Year," the upcoming 11.11 campaign, and the wide array of ways to boost sales for Daraz's seller partners.

It also presented awards in seven distinct categories, recognising and inspiring sellers.




