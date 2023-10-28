Video
BB to issue TK 50 commemorative note on Bangabandhu tunnel

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is going to release a Taka 50 commemorative note, marking the launch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil the commemorative note of Taka 50 on October 28 at the tunnel inauguration function.

The note, containing portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on left side and photo of tunnel's front face on right side while photo of  inside of the tunnel on other side, will be available at Bangladesh Bank's Motijheel office and Chattogram office from October 29 and later at other branch offices.

Signed by BB Governor Md Abdur Rouf Talukder, people will be able to buy the commemorative note of Taka 50 without envelop and Taka 100 with folder and envelope, according to BB.    �BSS




