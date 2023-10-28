FSIB celebrates its 24th anniversary

First Security Islami Bank (FSIB) PLC celebrated its 24th Anniversary in a simple ceremony organized at Head Office, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.On this precious day, Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the bank gratefully acknowledged the support and guidance of Valued Clients, Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Well Wishers and Employees of the bank.Among others, Abdul Aziz and Mumammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads of Head Office along with other officials were also present on the occasion.