Samsung unveils cashback offers on fan-favorite devices

Samsung Bangladesh recently announced discounts on three popular devices: Galaxy A04s, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy F13. It is worth taking advantage of these offers as these devices provide excellent user experience, outstanding cameras, and cinematic displays. The discount period has already begun and will last until stocks last.Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The large display offers clear and crisp content for those who like to enjoy cinematic experience on their smartphones, says a press release.The device features a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. Galaxy F13 sports a 50MP triple rear camera to capture the finest details, while the ultra-wide 5MP camera shoots pictures with a 123-degree field of view. The depth 2MP camera also helps users to shoot outstanding portrait shots. The selfie camera features an 8MP lens.Through the fantastic offers, interested customers can receive up to BDT 3,000 cashback on purchases of Galaxy F13. Hence, Galaxy F13 (6/128GB) will now be available at BDT 25,999 (after a discount), and Galaxy F13 (4/64GB) will be available at BDT 21,999 (after a discount). They will be available in Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green.Galaxy A23 lets users deep dive into gaming and videos with a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity V display that provides vivid details in every aspect. Additionally, everything looks smoother and cleaner due to the adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.The multi-lens camera system captures lifelike shots with a 50MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth lens, and 2MP Macro Camera.The 8MP lens lets people capture excellent shots. The device features a 5,000mAh battery and runs on a Snapdragon 680 octa-core 2.4GHz processor.Now, fans can experience the innovative technology of Samsung Galaxy A23 at BDT 29,999 after discount. It will be available in Awesome Peach color.Galaxy A04s features an impressive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display with a massive 5,000mAh battery, allowing users to get a complete visual experience of dynamic gaming and immersive videos without worrying about battery dying.The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, making the content look smoother and crispier. The device has triple cameras consisting of a 50MP primary lens, 2MP Depth, and 2MP Macro sensors. It also has a 5MP selfie shooter to capture memorable moments.After discount, Samsung Galaxy A04s will cost BDT 18,999. It's available in White, Green, Black, and Copper colors.